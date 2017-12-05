Robotic Actuator Table That Can Manipulate Objects Around Its Surface

This is a video demonstration of a robotic table created by company Intelligent Actuator and recently on display at the 2017 International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan. It uses a bunch of actuators to move the table's surface and manipulate objects. In this case, soccer balls. Pretty handy if you want to move balls around your table, but until it can slide a beer from one end to the other without spilling, it's useless to me. "Sex table." Okay, now that's enough out of you.

Keep going for the video demonstration.

Thanks to Jeff D, who agrees it could work as a massage table, but only if you want all your bones broken.