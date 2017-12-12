Robot Carries The 2018 Olympic Torch, Cuts Hole In Wall To Pass It

December 12, 2017

robot-carries-olympic-torch.jpg

Because what are the Olympics all about if not advances in robotic technology, this is a video of the Hubo humanoid robot developed by the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology carrying the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic relay torch for a bit, then cutting a hole in a "wall" to pass it off. There also appears to have been some sort of walking robotic throne involved in the ceremony. Whatever the hell's going on, I don't approve. And not just because I volunteered to carry the torch for a portion of the relay but was turned down because "No, you can't carry it between your butt cheeks like a flaming tail," and, "Seriously, stop, you're going to set yourself on fire." Like I've never been on fire before. Quick -- what is it they taught you to do about fire when you were a kid? "Stop drop and roll." Whatever, clearly it's a lot easier to remember when you're not on fire.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Simon L, who agrees it's only a matter of time until robots are bringing home all the Olympic medals, then melting them to build weapons of war to use against us.

  • David
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I want the mech suit

  • Nope, robots are not cute. Nice try, droids, gunna have to get a lot sneakier than that!

  • Closet Nerd

    I call BULLSHIT!!!
    That was a wood panel wall with pictures of bricks on it!!!!!!!
    Shenanigans!

  • Draco Basileus

    You know, watching robots do stuff these days is way more anti-climactic than it should be.

    It's been 30+ years since The Terminator and 30 years since RoboCop, and robots still look clunky as hell, with the rare exception of the Boston Dynamics horror shows.

