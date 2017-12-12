Robot Carries The 2018 Olympic Torch, Cuts Hole In Wall To Pass It

Because what are the Olympics all about if not advances in robotic technology, this is a video of the Hubo humanoid robot developed by the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology carrying the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic relay torch for a bit, then cutting a hole in a "wall" to pass it off. There also appears to have been some sort of walking robotic throne involved in the ceremony. Whatever the hell's going on, I don't approve. And not just because I volunteered to carry the torch for a portion of the relay but was turned down because "No, you can't carry it between your butt cheeks like a flaming tail," and, "Seriously, stop, you're going to set yourself on fire." Like I've never been on fire before. Quick -- what is it they taught you to do about fire when you were a kid? "Stop drop and roll." Whatever, clearly it's a lot easier to remember when you're not on fire.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Simon L, who agrees it's only a matter of time until robots are bringing home all the Olympic medals, then melting them to build weapons of war to use against us.