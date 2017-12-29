Risky BMX Trick Ends With Luckiest Landing Ever
This is a video of some young BMX'r attempting a pool to over-the-fence front flip when he comes up a little short and somehow manages to land with both legs between fence posts instead of an extra butthole. Lucky. Also, after seeing this there's no way this kid's mom is ever letting him ride a bike again.
Keep going for the whole video, complete with double "OOOH MYYY GOSH" from the cameraman.
Thanks to Treebreaker, who agrees that video could have ended way worse, complete with the cameraman crying and saying he's never seen so much blood before.
