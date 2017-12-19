Real Products That Exist: A Sandwich Cutter That Cuts Your Sandwich Into Tetris Blocks

December 19, 2017

tetris-sandwiches-1.jpg

This is the Bits And Pieces Sandwich Cutter designed and sold by Fred. It's a $10 piece of molded plastic that cuts a sandwich into four tetrominos. Make a whole bunch of sandwiches and you can build yourself an entire game! Unfortunately, you do not get a long piece to make that Tetris you've been waiting for. Remember when you were a kid and your mom would always ask how you wanted your sandwich cut? I'd always say with the crust off and cut into triangles. Those were the days. Now she just tells me to make the sandwich myself. "You're an adult." But you make them so much better! Besides, don't you remember what happened last time? "Yes, you made a peanut butter and banana and blood sandwich." I should have gone to the hospital! That doesn't bother you? "I knew the blood was ketchup." And you just sat there and watched me eat it anyways?!

Thanks to Tank, who can only cut sandwiches in the shape of tread patterns.

  • Now I want to make Tetris cookies.

  • Jenness

    But what if you like the crust? And why not just use a knife - surely it would not take THAT much longer.

  • Gingerbread

    But my mom forbid me to play with my food.

