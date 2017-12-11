'Ready Player One' Gets First Official Trailer

This is the first official trailer for the film adaptation of Ernest Cline's 'Ready Player One.' It looks intense. Some of the things I recognized from the book, but a bunch I did not. Of course I don't have the best memory, so I may have just forgotten them. Or maybe I never actually read the book -- now I'm questioning everything. Am I in the OASIS? "And choosing to spend your time in a virtual reality cubicle?" Okay so I'm not in the OASIS, I know that.

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to Rocky and Dave L, who agree we need the OASIS now so I can pretend the real world doesn't exist.