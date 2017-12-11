Questionable: Fossil Found 'That Looks Like Darth Vader'

Because nobody would care about a 245-million year fossil of an extinct horseshoe crab otherwise (and I'm still struggling to), the paleontologists who found this particular specimen are claiming it looks like Darth Vader's mask. Yeah! Star Wars can make anything relevant, right?!

Paleontologists from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque and the University of Colorado at Denver have published a scientific article describing the extinct fossil horseshoe crab and its uncanny resemblance to the headgear Anakin Skywalker wears when he becomes Vader.

Personally, I think if anybody it looks more like Dark Helmet from Spaceballs. But that's just me and I'm the king of knowing what things other things look like. You should see me spotting shapes in clouds. If that was an Olympic sport I would definitely take home the gold or get banned for doping.

Thanks to Thaylor H, who invited me on a fossil dig which I graciously accepted because you never know if today is going to be the day you find a dinosaur boner.