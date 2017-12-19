PUSH IT: Self-Destruct Button 4-Port USB Hub

December 19, 2017

self-destruct-usb-hub-1.jpg

This is the Self-Destruct USB 3.0 Hub available exclusively from ThinkGeek. It's a 4-port USB hub with lights and a rather weak explosion sound effect when you flip the switches and turn the key and push the red button in order. Unfortunately, it costs $60, which is a little out of my self destruct USB hub price range unless it really blows up the world, which I'm fairly certain it does not. For $60 I'd at least expect it to blow up a random city. Is that too much to ask? "It's a novelty USB hub." I remember when sixty dollars actually used to mean something.

Keep going for several more shots (including one of that same guy from the giant Magic 8-Ball post -- is that his only outfit?) and a video.

self-destruct-usb-hub-2.jpg

self-destruct-usb-hub-3.jpg

Thanks to Linby, who agrees when in doubt, push the button anyways.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I'd program it to send a high-current pulse through the USB ports after the 100th push of the button. If it could fry the phones, that'd be amazing.

  • FearlessFarris

    Worst. explosion sound effect. ever.

  • Bling Nye

    So... you have to look stupid and actually BE stupid to buy this thing for $60... Cool.

  • Meh

    At the least for something with self destruct button on it i would expect to force clear everything attached. Like an auto format procedure.

  • Jenness

    It might actually do something; only they aren't telling us.

  • FearlessFarris

    That would be kind of neat.

