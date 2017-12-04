Problem Solving: Old Man Removes Boot From His Car Tire

December 4, 2017

This is a video of an older gentleman calmly removing the boot from his BMW SUV while people walk by and look but don't say anything because you should never interrupt a hero at work. I like how he puts the boot in his trunk to take with him. You know my car got booted once and now it's just part of the street and I have to take the bus everywhere. *shrug* Life comes at you fast. However the bus does not come at you fast and is usually late. It sucks too because I get no sympathy from my boss at work because "You should have left earlier" and "I passed you walking into that bar around the corner."

Thanks to Francisco, who once drove his car off the back of a tow truck like I've always dreamed of.

  • Closet Nerd

    Stealing the boot... OG

  • Are we not going to talk about how he could barely get out of the spot with 10 feet of nothing behind him?

  • Meh

    Nice that he took it with him, let them buy a new one!

  • Kevin S

    I'm pretty sure this is a fake boot he uses to get away with parking illegally.

  • LOL fuck tha police

  • Doog

    I hope to be half the man this guy is when I'm older.

  • Michael P.

    that doesn't look like the first time he had done that

  • Ollie Williams

    Now instead of a ticket, he'll have theft to deal with. Smart plan there, buddy.

