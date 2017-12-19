Pinball!: Tractor Trailer Driver Delivers World's Worst Parking Lesson

This is a video of a Piggly Wiggly food truck driver repeatedly trying to back up between two other parked shipping containers. He can't do it. For the life of him, he just can't. It seems like he really has something against that truck load on the right because he plows into it several times. Then he backs all the way into the loading dock, denting the back of his own truck and losing half his shipment (why the hell was the back of your truck open? Please tell me you didn't drive all the way there like that even though I know you did). The only thing missing from the video is the Benny Hill chase music, which I also embedded that so you can listen to it while you watch (I recommend watching at 2X speed). Man, I remember Piggly Wiggly was THE supermarket when I was growing up in Alabama. Did you know Piggly Wiggly was the first grocery store to implement checkout lanes, price-marking every item, and offering shopping carts (buggies) for customers to use? Because they were. Of course if you mention a Piggly Wiggly to anyone who didn't grow up around them they just laugh and assume you're some sort of untamed backwoods yokel, which, for the record, you probably are.

Keep going for the video.

