Okaaaaay: A Handcrank Mechanical Pump To Pour Precision Liquor Shots

This is a video demonstration of the 'Peristaltic Shot', a mechanical precision shot pouring device built by Benjamin Cowden. I don't know about you, but it's making me thirsty. "You're already on your third margarita!" Wow, you're judgy.

A device to produce precision shots, this machine uses a peristaltic pump which draws liquid up through a soft tube and deposits it into a teardrop-shaped separatory funnel, from which it can then be released into a waiting glass

Admittedly, that seems a bit complicated, but I have no doubt they'll be a huge hit in the mixology bars to add another half hour to the time it takes to make a drink. Want an even more accurate pour? Just hold the bottle by hand and keep pouring until I say stop. *ahem* I DIDN'T SAY STOP. "Your glass is full and I'm soaking the bar!" I'll lick it up, I want my money's worth, cheapskate.

Thanks to Erik, who agrees shot pouring is an art, not a science.