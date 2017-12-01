Okaaaaay: A Handcrank Mechanical Pump To Pour Precision Liquor Shots

December 1, 2017

This is a video demonstration of the 'Peristaltic Shot', a mechanical precision shot pouring device built by Benjamin Cowden. I don't know about you, but it's making me thirsty. "You're already on your third margarita!" Wow, you're judgy.

A device to produce precision shots, this machine uses a peristaltic pump which draws liquid up through a soft tube and deposits it into a teardrop-shaped separatory funnel, from which it can then be released into a waiting glass

Admittedly, that seems a bit complicated, but I have no doubt they'll be a huge hit in the mixology bars to add another half hour to the time it takes to make a drink. Want an even more accurate pour? Just hold the bottle by hand and keep pouring until I say stop. *ahem* I DIDN'T SAY STOP. "Your glass is full and I'm soaking the bar!" I'll lick it up, I want my money's worth, cheapskate.

Keep going for the video demonstration.

Thanks to Erik, who agrees shot pouring is an art, not a science.

  • So, drinking it directly from the bottle, through a straw, is the wrong way?

  • Gilbert

    We're going to need a bigger shot glass, for GW, of course...

  • Meh

    Cause you know, eyeballing it with a measuring cup isn't good enough?

  • The_Wretched

    Uh, you could just fill the titration flask directly. The flow control is from the stop cock in the flask. OTOH, the clockwork pump is pretty cool.

  • Bling Nye

    I can think of a few hipster bars that would proudly display/use this.

    Artisanal mixology, mate! Only costs you $18 more per drink! IT'S ARTISANAL!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the guy operating the machine would have a vest and a waxed mustache

  • Bling Nye

    We're talking monocle, suspenders, and quite possibly a bowler cap too.
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

