Oh Wow: Insanely Impressive Playing Card Manipulation

This is a video from playing card manufacturer thevirts showing off their upcoming FW17 Virtuoso deck of cards ("The best deck for cardistry") through a series of very impressive card manipulation tricks. They do use slow motion and video reversal but claim there was no CGI or strings or magnets involved, which I believe because you don't need CGI or strings or magnets when you know real magic. Back me up, Dumbledore! "Rub my feet first." NO DEAL.

Keep going for the entire impressive video.

Thanks to Landon, who wants a deck of the cards Gambit uses.