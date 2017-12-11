Oh Wow: Insanely Impressive Playing Card Manipulation

December 11, 2017

This is a video from playing card manufacturer thevirts showing off their upcoming FW17 Virtuoso deck of cards ("The best deck for cardistry") through a series of very impressive card manipulation tricks. They do use slow motion and video reversal but claim there was no CGI or strings or magnets involved, which I believe because you don't need CGI or strings or magnets when you know real magic. Back me up, Dumbledore! "Rub my feet first." NO DEAL.

Keep going for the entire impressive video.

Thanks to Landon, who wants a deck of the cards Gambit uses.

  • Talon184

    CGI or not...this impresses me. I can't even play 52-pickup without getting paper cuts on my nether regions.

  • You should try wearing clothes.

  • Talon184

    I did...the zippers confused me

  • Isn't backwards footage manipulation of some kind?

  • whacko

    The obvious camera effects and editing really makes the viewer wonder how many of these tricks were true sleight of hand, and how many were post-production additions.

    I'm willing to admit the guy appears to have fast hands and a lot of manipulation skill but all of the editing really detracts from his performance.

  • Mark

    definitely some CGI manipulation in some parts

  • All the dramatic over-editing actually made this far less impressive than it would have been if they'd just filmed it normally.

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    Nothing's ever good enough for TheQiwiMan!

