Oh Wow: Dramatic Slow Motion Lightning Video

This is Transient, a short film created by storm chaser Dustin Farrell with the footage he captured while traveling 20,000 miles back and forth across the U.S. earlier this year chasing lightning storms. All the lightning footage was captured with a 1,000 frames/second Phantom Flex 4K for ultra slow-motion playback. Admittedly, the footage is pretty spectacular. Mother Nature: she can be so beautiful, yet so destructive and want to kill you, all at the same time. Sounds like somebody I know! Haha, honey, put down the knife.

