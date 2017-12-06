Oh Wow: Dramatic Slow Motion Lightning Video

December 6, 2017

This is Transient, a short film created by storm chaser Dustin Farrell with the footage he captured while traveling 20,000 miles back and forth across the U.S. earlier this year chasing lightning storms. All the lightning footage was captured with a 1,000 frames/second Phantom Flex 4K for ultra slow-motion playback. Admittedly, the footage is pretty spectacular. Mother Nature: she can be so beautiful, yet so destructive and want to kill you, all at the same time. Sounds like somebody I know! Haha, honey, put down the knife.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Simon L, who woke last night to the sound of thunder -- how far off he sat and wondered. Started humming a song from 1962 -- ain't it funny how the night moves? Just don't seem to have as much to lose. Strange how the night moves, with autumn closing it.

  • Jenness

    It's really amazing how many mesmerizing and beautiful things there are that can kill us - from blue-ringed octopus to this lightning. And me *makes ninja sound and does jazz hands* OooooOooOoo!

  • Bling Nye
  • Doog

    It's crazy how much lightening looks like plant roots.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Everything is fractals.

  • Jenness

    This is wrong - very wrong.

  • The_Wretched

    Let the might of Thor's hammering be seen!

