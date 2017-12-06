Octopus Leaves Its Burrow To Take Out The Trash

December 6, 2017

This is a short video shot off the coast of Phuket, Thailand of an octopus emerging from its burrow to take out the trash. In this case, the shell of the crab it most recently ate. What a tidy little octopus! Also, that was pretty smart of it to dispose of the evidence. I can't imagine any crab thinking that walking past the ominous looking hole in the sand littered with the shell fragments of all its friends and family is going to end well.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Skylar, who agrees you don't get your allowance if you don't take out the trash and make your bed. Plus load and unload the dishwasher.

  • Jenness

    The sea is so terrifying, there is just so much crap going on down there. It's a total amazing alien world.

  • Doog

    Obviously he was trying to play fetch with the camera person, but they totally failed.

  • I'm taking a trip to Thailand, and was torn on which city to visit first. Half my friends kept urging me to just go to Bangkok, but my woman insisted I go to Pattaya. My other friends who just got back recommended I avoid Bangkok like the plague, and that Chiang Mai is where I should go.

    I finally just decided, Phuket.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The only good reason to go to Thailand is... You know, I can't finish that sentence. Because I might end up going there and I don't want to incriminate myself.

  • Bling Nye

    One night in Bankok and the world's your oyster
    The bars are temples but the pearls ain't free
    You'll find a god in every golden cloister
    And if you're lucky then the god's a s/he
    I can feel an angel sliding up to me

  • Ollie Williams

    I guess you could say that he said Phuket to that shell.

  • Amanda

