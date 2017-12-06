Octopus Leaves Its Burrow To Take Out The Trash

This is a short video shot off the coast of Phuket, Thailand of an octopus emerging from its burrow to take out the trash. In this case, the shell of the crab it most recently ate. What a tidy little octopus! Also, that was pretty smart of it to dispose of the evidence. I can't imagine any crab thinking that walking past the ominous looking hole in the sand littered with the shell fragments of all its friends and family is going to end well.

Keep going for the video.

