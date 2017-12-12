Neato: Video Of A Disney Animator Drawing Ariel In 3-D Virtual Reality

This is a clip from The Late Late Show with James Corden of Disney animator Glen Keane (Family Circus creator Bil Keane's son, and brother to Jeff Keane who still draws the comic) using Google's virtual reality painting app Tilt Brush to draw The Little Mermaid's Ariel in 3-D space. Pretty neat. It's also pretty neat that such creativity and artistic talent run so rampant in this family. You know what runs in my family? "Police arrests?" High blood pressure.

Keep going for the video.

