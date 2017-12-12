Neato: Video Of A Disney Animator Drawing Ariel In 3-D Virtual Reality

December 12, 2017

virtual-reality-ariel-drawing.jpg

This is a clip from The Late Late Show with James Corden of Disney animator Glen Keane (Family Circus creator Bil Keane's son, and brother to Jeff Keane who still draws the comic) using Google's virtual reality painting app Tilt Brush to draw The Little Mermaid's Ariel in 3-D space. Pretty neat. It's also pretty neat that such creativity and artistic talent run so rampant in this family. You know what runs in my family? "Police arrests?" High blood pressure.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees the musical accompaniment was a nice touch.

Robot Carries The 2018 Olympic Torch, Cuts Hole In Wall To Pass It

Previous Story

Guys Attack Rocket To LEGO Super Star Destroyer, Ram It Into A Wall At 67MPH

Next Story
  • Jenness

    This was more magical than I expected and refreshing. I just bought the Little Mermaid for my son, only the original version where the Prince marries someone else, she watches him and his new bride in bed on their wedding night, her sisters show up with a knife from the sea witch so she can stab him in the heart so his blood will change her feet (which were always so painful they bled when she walked) back into fins and she could be a mermaid who sang again in the sea. Only she ended up dying and turning into sea foam. *happy sighs* The good ole stories where shit got fucking real and you learned how life really is.

  • That is seriously impressive, being able to accurately transfer a 2D flat cartoon image into 3D space, that guy is a Master Artist!

  • david

    I dunno if drawing family circus counts as creativity or artistic talent.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: 3d, animation, ariel, artist, cartoons, characters, disney, drawing things, i can't stay up to watch that i go to bed at 9pm after watching an old western or two, movies, neato, shows, skills, so that's what that looks like, television, the little mermaid, virtual reality, vr
Previous Post
Next Post