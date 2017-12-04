National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Holiday Display Set

December 4, 2017

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-1.jpg

This is the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation holiday display set created by Department 56 and available on Amazon (and possibly other places but I didn't look because I got sidetracked investigating the legitimacy of a cheap boner pill email). Unfortunately, each piece is sold separately, and the house alone costs ~$145, Cousin Eddie's RV $45, and the various other figurines around $20 - $60. That's an investment. An investment I can't really make right now since I just dumped my entire live savings into Bipcoin. "What's a Bipcoin?" You know, that popular cryptocurrency. "You mean Bitcoin?" I've been hoodwinked!

Keep going for some closeups of the individual pieces, including Todd and Margo's house.

Christmas-Vacation-Holiday-Display-2.jpg

Christmas-Vacation-Holiday-Display-3.jpg

Christmas-Vacation-Holiday-Display-4.jpg

Christmas-Vacation-Holiday-Display-5.jpg

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-6.jpg

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-7.jpg

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-8.jpg

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-9.jpg

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-10.jpg

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-11.jpg

christmas-vacation-holiday-display-12.jpg

Thanks to B, who agrees something had to come through the window! Something had to break the stereo!

  • Bling Nye

    Shitter was full!

  • James Mcelroy

    the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.

  • Doog

    "Hey! If any of you are looking for any last-minute gift ideas for me, I have one." - Clark

