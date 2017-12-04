This is the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation holiday display set created by Department 56 and available on Amazon (and possibly other places but I didn't look because I got sidetracked investigating the legitimacy of a cheap boner pill email). Unfortunately, each piece is sold separately, and the house alone costs ~$145, Cousin Eddie's RV $45, and the various other figurines around $20 - $60. That's an investment. An investment I can't really make right now since I just dumped my entire live savings into Bipcoin. "What's a Bipcoin?" You know, that popular cryptocurrency. "You mean Bitcoin?" I've been hoodwinked!

Keep going for some closeups of the individual pieces, including Todd and Margo's house.

Thanks to B, who agrees something had to come through the window! Something had to break the stereo!