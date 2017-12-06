Must Be Nice: Astronauts Make Their Own Pizzas, Throw A Pizza Party In Space

December 6, 2017

This is a video of astronauts aboard the International Space Station making their own pizzas and throwing a little weightless, bakeless pizza party. Boboli pizza crusts and Boar's Head brand pepperoni? These space rangers are eating better than I do! Whatever happened to squeezing your meal out of a toothpaste tube? These guys have got cans of anchovies and artisan cheeses. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to find out they have real ice cream now too. We sure have come a long way, haven't we? "Since when?" Since I started this article -- I feel like I've grown. "In what way?" Erect. "Okaaaaaay." You know I love pizza and space.

Keep going for the video of my pizza party invitation must have burnt up in the atmosphere.

Thanks to Luc, who's been dying to boil some space lobster.

  • Jenness

    After watching every space movie ever - this is the scene that occurs at the beginning of the film to soften up the audience to make us love the astronauts before exposing them to some horrific alien life form or earth-killing asteroid.

  • Amanda

  • Ollie Williams

    Exactly how the movie "Life" started, and ended.

  • Bling Nye

    Probably already been done, but I was thinking in this instance, it would be the nuclear holocaust on Earth that they'd have to watch, as all life on the planet is obliterated and they're stuck in orbit.

    Then it becomes a story of the astronauts dealing with the aftermath, the dwindling supplies of food and air, the creeping shock and depression. One kills himself. One tries to vent all the air and kill them all, but is stopped.

    Eventually some make a suicide pact, but one can't go through with it and is left alone on the station with enough supplies and air to survive another few months... he goes slowly crazy until at the end he's greeted by alien life, observers that have taken pity and offer to take him with them...

    But the ending is ambiguous as the airlock opens and all fades to white; were there really aliens or just figments of his imagination, products of his fractured post-trauma psyche? Could go either way, however you choose to interpret it.

  • Jenness

    This is a better movie plot than everything out right now. Get thee to Hollywood Sir and allow yourself to be felt up and objectified so this gets written then 30 yrs later when you are rich create a trending hashtag of social justice!!!

  • Jon

    Not sure you could get that greenlit. Film4 Productions might, but I can't think of another studio that would.

