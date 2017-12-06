Must Be Nice: Astronauts Make Their Own Pizzas, Throw A Pizza Party In Space

This is a video of astronauts aboard the International Space Station making their own pizzas and throwing a little weightless, bakeless pizza party. Boboli pizza crusts and Boar's Head brand pepperoni? These space rangers are eating better than I do! Whatever happened to squeezing your meal out of a toothpaste tube? These guys have got cans of anchovies and artisan cheeses. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised to find out they have real ice cream now too. We sure have come a long way, haven't we? "Since when?" Since I started this article -- I feel like I've grown. "In what way?" Erect. "Okaaaaaay." You know I love pizza and space.

Keep going for the video of my pizza party invitation must have burnt up in the atmosphere.

