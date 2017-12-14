Move Over Grumpy Cat: Meet Merlin, The Perma-Scowling Ragdoll Cat

December 14, 2017

These are a bunch of shots of Merlin, a permanently scowling Canadian Ragdoll cat. That is one unhappy looking feline wizard (although I suspect headmistress McGonagall is still very much into him). In the photo above it even looks like he's giving the photographer the finger. Cats don't have fingers though, they are ALL TOES. Me? "Let me guess -- all penis?" Come on -- only 98 percent, I do have a tiny little body too.

Keep going for a bunch more shots, but you can follow him on Instagram HERE.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees Merlin's owner should take the hint and get him some Fancy Feast.

