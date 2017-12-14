Mesmerizing: Traffic Flow Measured On 30 Different Simulations Of 4-Way Junctions

These are 30 different traffic flow simulations constructed in city-building game Cities: Skylines. They start at the most basic, a rather terrifying four-lane intersection with no stoplights and a traffic flow of 191 vehicles per minute, and keep getting increasingly more efficient (for the most part, there is an 8 vehicles per minute basic roundabout), all the way up to a stacked interchange with 2-lane on-ramps and a traffic flow of 1,099 vehicles per minute. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that I was expecting way more accidents and was disappointed when there weren't any. Still, if you were building a city, which intersections would you go with? "Depends on the specific need." I wouldn't go with any, and I'd spend all the money we saved not building dumbass roads to buy every citizen a jetpack. Now doesn't that sound like a place you'd like to live? "Kinda." Awesome, now I just need your help overthrowing a mayor. Preferably somewhere tropical yearround.

Keep going for the video.