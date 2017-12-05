Make It Stop: A Truck Playing A Violin With A Bow Attached To One Of Its Windshield Wipers

December 5, 2017

This is a video of a truck playing a violin, thanks to owner Binyamina Givat Ada mounting a violin to the driver side mirror and attaching a bow to one of its windshield wipers. I'm going to be honest, that truck is not a very good violinist. But, as Binyamina pointed out, it was the car's first time playing. It's hard to be good at something the first time you try it. Unless you're me, I'm great at everything the first time I try it, provided that thing is super sucking at the thing I'm trying. I tried swimming with the dolphins once while on vacation and they all swam away from me. "You pooped in the water." I thought they were sharks!

Keep going for the ear bleeding video.

Thanks to Pamela, who agrees maybe that truck isn't into the violin and would prefer to play a flute with its tailpipe. You can't force these things.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    It takes a well trained ear to pick up the emotional undertones presented by this Automobile. Personally I feel that this song measures up to Grażyna Bacewicz's Sonata No.2.

  • PUNX

    reminded me of the twilight zone violins right before he opens the cover and seed the gremlin

  • Ollie Williams

    I don't feel like the video needed to be 41 seconds to get the idea of what's going on here.

  • Doog

    It starts to just sound like a car alarm.

  • JJtoob

  • Better song than half the crap on the radio today..

