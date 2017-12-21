Mad Skills: Guy Pulls Out A Single Middle Jenga Block Without The Tower Collapsing

This is a short video of a Jenga wizard (and possible birthday boy) going for glory by yanking out a single middle block without the tower falling over. Is that even legal? Because if it is it should count as an automatic win. Unless he's playing against me, then it should count as an automatic loss and he has to pay for the pizza OR GET THE HELL OUT OUT MY HOUSE, CHEATER. There's no using magic on game night.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shannon D, who agrees the easiest way to win at Jenga is giving all your opponents shaky pills.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Dude's pull-out game is on point.

  • Ed

    Instant "Baller" status with anyone who loves Jenga. Those girls were screaming with delight.

  • Chris Clark

    "Against the laws of physics..."

    HMB

  • Dominic

    he was so psyched that he split into two people.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    he was literally beside himself with joy

