LEGO Minifig Perpetually Rides Bike In Spinning Ring
This is a LEGO Technics build by LEGO maniac Yoshihito Isogawa that consists of a LEGO minifig riding a recumbent bike in a spinning ring. The bike's wheels and the outer ring are both notched like gears, and physics make it cruise nowhere fast without falling over. Sure it's no LEGO motorcycle Globe Of Death, but holy shit that would be awesome hopefully he makes that next somebody leave a Youtube comment request for me.
Keep going for the video demonstration.
Thanks to Gary G, who agrees going nowhere fast is life in a nutshell.
-
atheistgirl
-
Jenness
Read More: am i there yet?, bicycle, bikes, building things, do you think the minifig realizes it isn't going anywhere?, everybody needs a hobby, going nowhere fast, i want to ride my bicycle, impressive, lego, minifig, neato, now do a wheelie, people are so creative, plastic, sure why not, video, whee!