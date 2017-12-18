LEGO Minifig Perpetually Rides Bike In Spinning Ring

This is a LEGO Technics build by LEGO maniac Yoshihito Isogawa that consists of a LEGO minifig riding a recumbent bike in a spinning ring. The bike's wheels and the outer ring are both notched like gears, and physics make it cruise nowhere fast without falling over. Sure it's no LEGO motorcycle Globe Of Death, but holy shit that would be awesome hopefully he makes that next somebody leave a Youtube comment request for me.

Keep going for the video demonstration.

Thanks to Gary G, who agrees going nowhere fast is life in a nutshell.