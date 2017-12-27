Laughing Kookaburra Bird's Call Slowed Down Sounds Like Supervillain Laugh

Because the internet knows what you want and need to see even better than you do yourself, this is a video of Dacelo the laughing kookaburra calling, which owner Connor Margetts then slowed down and discovered it sounds like a supervillain laugh, which it absolutely does. Good to know. This is valuable information that my brain will undoubtedly file away in the spot where my ATM PIN used to reside.

Keep going for the video.

