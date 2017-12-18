Lake Waves Instantly Turn To Ice Shards As They Push Onshore

This is a video from Lake Baikal (the oldest and deepest freshwater lake in the world) in Siberia of waves turning into ice shards as they push their way onshore. The sound they make is crazy, like constantly breaking glass. Obviously, I'm going to go collect these ice shards and use them to make $40 cocktails. "Who's going to buy a $40 cocktail?" Rich people. Plus non-rich people who actually believe me when I tell them Lake Baikal ice shard cocktails are the secret to strong, long-lasting boners. Throw away the blue pill, I'll tell them -- you don't need it. Then I'll collect all the blue pills in the trash and take them myself. They say you're not supposed to take more than one at a time, but I've taken six at once before and I'm fine. "You've had a boner for months." How could you tell? "It's hard to miss." Yeah it is! Wait -- were you just coming on to me? Because I do get fifteen minutes for lunch.

