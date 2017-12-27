It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Coyote Peterson Takes Bite From Giant Desert Centipede, Cuts Camera, Goes To Urgent Care

"Dude we might need to use that venom extractor."

This is a video of insect sting and bite fetishist Coyote Peterson finally meeting his match with a bite from a giant desert centipede. He says the bite "completely eclipses" any bite or sting he's ever experienced in the past, and eventually requests the cameras be cut (come on, just let them run), uses a venom extractor, and goes to urgent care. I only hope nobody who didn't purposefully get bitten by a giant desert centipede was behind him in line at the clinic.

Keep going for the video, but the bite doesn't happen until minute 14 in the 19-minute video, which he follows up with an 11-minute aftermath video, stretching what should have been five minutes of my life into thirty. *shrug* He's addicting, like the affection of someone you know is horrible for you.

Thanks to Muni H, who informed me he took care of much larger Amazonian giant centipede (Scolopendra gigantea) during and after college, which I plan on taking a bite from while maintaining a straight face and chugging a forty and at least a quarter of another one.