It Is Decidedly So: A Giant Version Magic 8 Ball

This is the $25 Giant Magic 8 Ball available from ThinkGeek (although I did happen to see it for cheaper on sites that rhyme with Roys R Rus and Bamazon). It contains the same Magic 8 Ball answers you've used to make all your important life decisions up this point, but is 2.5 times larger for even SERIOUSER decision making (the guy above: "Should I turn my life around?"). I remember one semester in college I used a Magic 8 Ball to make all my decisions for me. "How'd that work out?" It also turned out to be my last semester in college. "Ouch." It just kept telling me to keep playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and not go to class!

