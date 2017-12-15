It Is Decidedly So: A Giant Version Magic 8 Ball

December 15, 2017

giant-magic-8-ball-1.jpg

This is the $25 Giant Magic 8 Ball available from ThinkGeek (although I did happen to see it for cheaper on sites that rhyme with Roys R Rus and Bamazon). It contains the same Magic 8 Ball answers you've used to make all your important life decisions up this point, but is 2.5 times larger for even SERIOUSER decision making (the guy above: "Should I turn my life around?"). I remember one semester in college I used a Magic 8 Ball to make all my decisions for me. "How'd that work out?" It also turned out to be my last semester in college. "Ouch." It just kept telling me to keep playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and not go to class!

giant-magic-8-ball-2.jpg

giant-magic-8-ball-3.jpg

Thanks to Cyndi M, who's oldschool and only flips coins to make important life decisions.

  • Michael Knight

    is that Tim Nordwind from ok go??

  • Jenness

    I have the distinct feeling the dude in the photo just enjoys shaking big balls a little bit too much.

  • Bling Nye

    Gotta love the "adults" that dress and act like teens still. https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thu...

  • Jenness

    Ha!!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Did i bend my hat bill back too far?
    *shakes 8 ball*
    "Most Likely"

  • Ollie Williams

    I wonder if that dude goes out in public looking like that.

