It Happens: Mailman Hits Mailbox, Falls Out Of Car, Car Plows Through Homeowner's Yard

This is some home security camera footage from Oklahoma City of a mailman who strikes a mailbox, falls out of his vehicle (possibly getting run over), then tries to chase after it and eats shit again as the truck takes out a tree in a homeowner's yard. Talk about having a bad day at work. Thankfully, the mailman was not injured. So, if you were wondering why the Christmas present I got you hasn't arrived yet, this is it. "Plus you didn't get me anything." Right, sure, but this is the MAIN reason.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with zoom and enhance at the end.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who's not convinced that mailbox and this guy's mail truck didn't team up to try to kill him.