Interview With A Professional Mountain Unicyclist

December 14, 2017

mountain-unicycling.jpg

This is a video interview with and extreme footage of professional mountain unicyclist Lutz Eichholz. So, the next time some Debbie Downer tries to tell you that you'll never grow up to be whatever it is you want to be, you just tell them that professional mountain unicyclists exist, and they can go eat shit.

Imagine shredding down some of the world's most dangerous peaks--all on one wheel. Lutz Eichholz is a professional mountain unicyclist taking the unicycle to places it's never been. His passion for downhill riding has taken him around the world, taking on mountains across five continents. For Eichholz, there's nothing quite as spectacular as seeing the world from the seat of a unicycle.

"There's nothing quite as spectacular as seeing the world from the seat of a unicycle?" I don't mean to nitpick, but wouldn't that be the exact same view from the seat of a bicycle except without the handlebars and streamers? Regardless, you know where I think the most spectacular view of the world would be from? "A space station with your hand hovering over the big red DESTROY button?" You get me, you really do.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Erik L, who agrees Lutz probably doesn't ride the unicycle up all those mountains, although he's be even hardercore if he did.

  • Jenness

    This has got to be the most uplifting sentence I've read in a long time: "So, the next time some Debbie Downer tries to tell you that you'll never grow up to be whatever it is you want to be, you just tell them that professional mountain unicyclists exist, and they can go eat shit."

    Thank you GW! You basically just handed me the perfect convo starter with relatives I haven't seen in a year at the annual fam gathering. My Christmas came early!! WoooOT!

  • Bling Nye

    His scrotum must be callused as fuck.

  • Ollie Williams

    Why were, for quite a long time, you censoring your posts, GW? Seems that's passed, which is good, because ninnies who can't take a swear word or two can go fuck themselves with a pineapple.

