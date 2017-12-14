Interview With A Professional Mountain Unicyclist

This is a video interview with and extreme footage of professional mountain unicyclist Lutz Eichholz. So, the next time some Debbie Downer tries to tell you that you'll never grow up to be whatever it is you want to be, you just tell them that professional mountain unicyclists exist, and they can go eat shit.

Imagine shredding down some of the world's most dangerous peaks--all on one wheel. Lutz Eichholz is a professional mountain unicyclist taking the unicycle to places it's never been. His passion for downhill riding has taken him around the world, taking on mountains across five continents. For Eichholz, there's nothing quite as spectacular as seeing the world from the seat of a unicycle.

"There's nothing quite as spectacular as seeing the world from the seat of a unicycle?" I don't mean to nitpick, but wouldn't that be the exact same view from the seat of a bicycle except without the handlebars and streamers? Regardless, you know where I think the most spectacular view of the world would be from? "A space station with your hand hovering over the big red DESTROY button?" You get me, you really do.

