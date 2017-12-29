I Think I Can, I Think I Can: Toy Train Goes Off Track, Uses Wall To Get Back On Rails

December 29, 2017

This is a short video of a little toy train that goes off the rails (because there aren't any more) and uses a wall to get itself back on track. You know, I do something very similar after I've been drinking. "Use walls to get around?" Yeah, I pretty much just bounce off of them like a pinball. Whoa, sick -- somebody puked over here! "Yes, you did." Oh boy. Well, if you'll excuse me, I clearly have some New Year's resolutions to make.

Keep going for the whole Twitter video.

Thanks to Dan, who agrees they could have built the railroads like this for way cheaper.

