I Think I Can, I Think I Can: Toy Train Goes Off Track, Uses Wall To Get Back On Rails

This is a short video of a little toy train that goes off the rails (because there aren't any more) and uses a wall to get itself back on track. You know, I do something very similar after I've been drinking. "Use walls to get around?" Yeah, I pretty much just bounce off of them like a pinball. Whoa, sick -- somebody puked over here! "Yes, you did." Oh boy. Well, if you'll excuse me, I clearly have some New Year's resolutions to make.

Keep going for the whole Twitter video.

