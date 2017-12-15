I Am Into This: A 4-Ton Wrecking Balls Whacking Cars In Ultra Slow Motion

Seen here destroying my great aunt's dream car, this is a video of Slow-Mo Guys Gav and Dan smashing vehicles with a 4-ton wrecking ball, filmed at 1,000 frames per second. They start by side-striking a Buick and a Honda Element, then drop the ball from above on a BMW, following by side-striking an RV. I'd have to say my favorite shot was the one at the very end of the video from the camera inside the RV -- it gives a real sense of what it would feel like if you were in an RV when it got smacked by a wrecking ball. And that feeling is EXCITEMENT. Plus, okay, I get it, I wasn't supposed to park here.

Keep going for the video while I sing Miley Cyrus's 'Wrecking Ball' for the rest of the afternoon, and you do too.

Thanks to hairless and Victor, who agree it would have been even cooler if somebody was riding the ball like Miley in her music video.