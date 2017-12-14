Hiker Captures Rare Snow Tornado On Video

Note: Keep your volume low.

This is a video of a rare snownado captured by outdoorsman Michal Nikon while hiking with his fiance in Poland's Tatra National Park. In his own words while I zoom and enhance the footage for any sign of Bigfoot:

"I was on a trip to the mountain hostel Murowaniec in the Tatra National Park and halfway through the trail the weather broke down and began to blow a strong wind rising from the tops of mountains, so I started to record it and then I noticed the snownado. On the one hand, the great phenomenon, on the other felt respect for the mountains and mother nature and I was grateful that it happened several meters from me and not that I stood in its way," he told Reuters.

A snownado forms when a mass of cold air passes over a warmer surface while variable wind speeds and directions in between the two cause the rising air to spin and pick up loose snow.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Yep, add some narwals and you've got Snarwalnado, the latest made-for-television Syfy movie." Exactly, now CGI some into this footage and we'll pitch it to them. I get to be executive producer and gaffer though.

