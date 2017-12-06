Hell On Earth: Driver Films His Morning Commute Past One Of The California Wildfires

As a sign of the times, this is a video captured by commuter and Twitter user A. Mutzabaugh CMT as he drove past one of the wildfires blazing in and around Los Angeles this morning on his way to work. It doesn't even look real, it looks like a scene out of a movie. Also, I really feel like you should be able to text this video to your boss and not have to come into the office today, which is why I just saved it to my phone to use in the future.

Keep going for the video.

Not the typical morning commute... pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

