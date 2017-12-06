Hell On Earth: Driver Films His Morning Commute Past One Of The California Wildfires

December 6, 2017

commuting-past-wildfire.jpg

As a sign of the times, this is a video captured by commuter and Twitter user A. Mutzabaugh CMT as he drove past one of the wildfires blazing in and around Los Angeles this morning on his way to work. It doesn't even look real, it looks like a scene out of a movie. Also, I really feel like you should be able to text this video to your boss and not have to come into the office today, which is why I just saved it to my phone to use in the future.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees that definitely looks like a good day to telecommute.

Firetruck Appears To Drift Across Four Lanes Of Traffic Thanks to Steerable Rear Axle

Previous Story

Octopus Leaves Its Burrow To Take Out The Trash

Next Story
  • Draco Basileus

    It must be hell, because apparently the Devil blocked out 2/3 of the camera's vision while filming. Both of the left and right side of the screens have been scrubbed from existence!

  • captaindash

    If there was a way to know exactly where this would happen a day or two in advance I'd literally book a plane to go there and shoot. This is the most amazing footage I've ever seen.

  • reave

    Just grab a lighter and you can have your very own wildfire, whenever you choose.

  • Talon184

    I didn't realize California was that close to Mordor...

  • Godzilla is just out of shot, right?

  • mjsenz

    How is that road still open for people to drive that close to an active wildfire?

  • Slendy

    It's California.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    the only way this could be more intense is if death cab for cutie was playing on loop

  • Bro Jones

    That actually looks pretty cool, maybe I should go to hell

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    driving past a wildfire is tempting God, using your phone while doing it in California traffic is spitting in His face

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have some good news then... God doesn't real.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    well i just spit on somebody

  • GeneralDisorder

    Good!. Gotta spit on somebody.

  • Amanda

    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da235d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleHomeAppCashJobsOpportunity/simple/work...

    ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da235luuuu

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning things, california, commute, disasters, driving around having a terrible time, fire, it doesn't even look real, los angeles, smokey the bear is not into this not one bit, so that's what that looks like, terrifying, the apocalypse, the end nears
Previous Post
Next Post