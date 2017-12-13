Happy Otter Juggles Rocks In Excitement

This is a video from the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia of an Asian small-clawed otter happily jugging some rocks on its belly, complete with running zoogoer commentary. Personally, I thought he was trying to solve a primitive Rubik's Cube. In the videographer's own words:

In the wild, otters smash stones against the hard shells of their food to break it open. As it was nearly mealtime when I shot this it is quite possible this little fellow was showing his excitement!

Getting excited about mealtime -- now that's something I can relate to. My whole day kind of revolves around eating and working, then sleeping poorly and waking up tired to do it all over again. "That's called life." But am I really living? "Absolutely not." Cool, just checking.

Keep going for the video while I look at fast food menus online.

Thanks to Lisa D, who informed me 'happier than an otter juggling rocks' is the new 'happier than a pig in slop.' Good to know, I added a phone alert so it reminds me every day.