Guys Attack Rocket To LEGO Super Star Destroyer, Ram It Into A Wall At 67MPH

December 12, 2017

lego-star-destroyer-destruction-2.jpg

This is a video of a group of Swedish lads attaching a rocket to the back of a 1.2 meter (4-foot), 3.5kg (~8 pound), 3,152 piece LEGO Super Star Destroyer and crashing it into a wall at over 108km/h (~67MPH) to make it a Super Star Destroyee. That's certainly one way to disassemble a LEGO set in a hurry. Obviously, this is exactly what I've always wanted to do to every single LEGO brick I've ever stepped on, except at 200MPH and right into the belly of my just woken roommate. *lighting fuse* Hey Derek!

Keep going for the video, but the best two shots start at 4:15.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees they should have rammed it into one of those ballistic gel torsos instead.

  • Y are guys always attacking rockets?? :-(

    #ToxicMasculinity

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    took me a second to figure out the title

    i got all excited at first glance because i thought they were gonna shoot some sort of "attack rocket" at a star destroyer!

  • tyr2180

    When you have a Super Star Destroyer in your news post, all verbs get auto-corrected to "attack!"?

  • James Mcelroy

    I'll attack my comment to yours. Neat.

  • Bling Nye

    Do you smell burned toast too? I smell burned toast...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    might want to check the toaster, champ

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yeah took a minute, but now it's working for me.

  • Jenness

    They needed to have teensy weensy crash dummies in there instead of the lego Vadar to show us the carnage.

