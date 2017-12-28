Guy Creates iPhone X 'Invisible Face' Hack

This is a short video demonstration of the iPhone X invisible face hack created by Japanese app developer Kazuya Noshiro using the phone's facial recognition and tracking capabilities. How does it work? Simple!:

According to Noshiro's tweets, the app was made on game development platform Unity, and uses a fixed camera position to shoot a background in order to create the illusion.

So it just uses a picture of the fixed background and replaces your recognized face (sans hair, eyes and lips) with that background. I told you it was simple. "You still don't understand it, do you?" Of course not, do I look like some sort of egghead? "Well your head is kind of--" You wouldn't!

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to my friend becca, who knows a lot of people who she washes had invisible faces. We know the same people! Wait I'm not one of them am I?