Guy Beats 'Unbeatable' 15-Year Old N64 GoldenEye 007 Dam Level Speedrun Record

December 5, 2017

goldeneye-dam-speedrun-record.jpg

This is a video of speedrunner Karl Jobst beating the 15-year old speedrun record for the Dam level played on Agent difficulty in GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64. The previous record of 0:53 was set by Bryan Bosshardt on Sept. 27, 2002 (and tied by numerous others since), but Karl is the first to make the drop to 0:52. Judging from his reaction, that must have felt pretty amazing. Still, I wonder how much time he spent trying, not knowing if a sub 0:53 run was even possible. Believe in yourself and never give up -- that's the message here. Also, no, you can't pick Oddjob in multiplayer, that's cheating you cheater.

Keep going for a video of the record and his reaction.

Thanks to Draco Basileus, who actually ran a 0:51 in 1997 but didn't have the technology at the time to document his record.

