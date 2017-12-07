Good To Know: Don't Microwave A Hard Boiled Egg Then Poke It

December 7, 2017

Note: Loud scream at 0:40 when the egg explodes.

This is a video of a man demonstrating why not to microwave a hard boiled egg then poke it with a fork. Based on how cautious he is and the fact there's a person filming, I'm guessing he clearly knew the eggsplosion was coming. Also, I like how they decided to do this in the break room at work, because why dirty your own kitchen when you clearly already have at least once before?

Keep going for the whole video of how not to make deviled eggs, complete with forty seconds of suspense.

Thanks to Rachael, who feels sorry for the people who had to find this out the hard way.

  • One of the many reasons I don't own a microwave.

  • EGGSPLOSIVE

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can't hard boil eggs without my 10 years old eating them all. So... at least she eat something sometimes. She's extremely picky.

    My 5 year old likes her eggs scrambled or over easy (she mixes it up).

  • Jenness

    My son and I have done that - not on purpose - and that egg went everywhere. It was all over the cabinets, the floor and we have pets so a lot of the pieces were quickly replaced by slobber which made it even more disgusting.

  • PUNX

    so you saying its a must try at least once in your life kind of thing?
    well I have 2 boys so I will have to do it twice.

