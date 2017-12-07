Good To Know: Don't Microwave A Hard Boiled Egg Then Poke It

Note: Loud scream at 0:40 when the egg explodes.

This is a video of a man demonstrating why not to microwave a hard boiled egg then poke it with a fork. Based on how cautious he is and the fact there's a person filming, I'm guessing he clearly knew the eggsplosion was coming. Also, I like how they decided to do this in the break room at work, because why dirty your own kitchen when you clearly already have at least once before?

Keep going for the whole video of how not to make deviled eggs, complete with forty seconds of suspense.

