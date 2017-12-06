Girl Transcribes Interview With Her Pet Cat

December 6, 2017

cat-interview-1.jpg

This is a transcription of the interview conducted by Gabi Duane with her pet cat Coco. As you can see, it looks like it could have been an interview with every single cat on the planet. Although I did have a cat once that liked to be rubbed on his belly. He was weird though. Like, stare at the wall for hours weird. Could he see something I couldn't see, or was he just doing that thing like when I lay in bed and try to see shapes in the popcorn ceiling? Because I mostly just see the shape of how much I hate popcorn ceilings and wish I had the money to move.

Keep going for a shot of Coco.

cat-interview-2.jpg

Thanks to Allesandra, who can't wait for someone to interview a turtle.

Oh Wow: Dramatic Slow Motion Lightning Video

Previous Story

Thanks, Internet!: Guy Performs 100 Different Walks On A Treadmill

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I love cats who will sit on your lap and purr while you pet them until suddenly you pet too hard, too much, whatever and they roll over and bite you.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I've seen the VVItch. If your kids can talk to the animals, then it's only a matter of time before something bad happens.

  • Soooo cute!

  • The_Wretched

    Can we work the dialogue into Stranger Things season 3?

  • Jenness

    This is rather precious and great.

  • Amanda

    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da235d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleHomeAppCashJobsOpportunity/simple/work...

    ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da235luu

  • Draco Basileus

    The correct answer to the "The butt?" is "Hell Yeah!"

  • Bling Nye

    In other words... don't be such a pussy.

  • qcp

    What is this bullshit?

  • Accurate.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, asking the hard hitting questions, awww, cats, children, don't touch my butt, having a great time, here kitty kitty, interview, kids, pets, pretty kitty, pulitzer bound, so that's what that looks like, somebody get coco a fancy feast stat that must have been exhausting
Previous Post
Next Post