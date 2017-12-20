Fun For All Ages (Except The Old And Brittle-Boned): The Floor Is Lava Floor Decals

This is a $15 floor decal for playing everyone's favorite ankle-spraining game, The Floor Is Lava. It only looks good from one angle but is still the best Floor Is Lava floor decal I've ever seen, because it's the only Floor Is Lava floor decal I've ever seen. It wouldn't be hard to beat though. Especially if you added a few naked pitchfork-wielding demons for that truly authentic hell look. Trust me, I would know (I was pronounced dead for six minutes in 2014).

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees the best part of playing The Floor Is Lava is making up rules that get all you friends killed.