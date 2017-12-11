Flaming Bagpiper Dressed As Rebel Pilot Takes Down An AT-AT While Riding Unicycle

December 11, 2017

Because Portland will be Portland, this is a video of the Unipiper (previously) playing the Star Wars theme on his flaming bagpipes while bringing down an AT-AT with his unicycle's tow cable (technically just a long string). Admittedly, that AT-AT would make a pretty sweet lawn ornament in the snow. Me? I haven't seen snow in like ten years. I don't even remember what it feels like. "It feels cold." Okay maybe I do remember.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why he didn't just torch the AT-AT with his flaming pipes.

Thanks to LN, who agrees not all rebels are fit to fly snowspeeders.

  • Nope

    This time, the flaming bagpipe guy dresses as a DIFFERENT person!

  • Doog

    "Keep Portland Weird"

    Mission Accomplished!

  • Draco Basileus

    Makes me wonder if anyone ever went back and scraped what remained of Dak off the bottom of the AT-AT at the end of the Battle of Hoth...

  • Ollie Williams

    God bless my city.

  • This world would be a lot more boring if kids were hugged more.

  • I was given plenty of hugs as a kid.

  • And you are amazing, but are you Riding a Unicycle While Playing A Flame-Throwing Bagpipe amazing?

    Very few of us are.

    (This is why I plan on never showing any affection to my offspring, cuz I care about the world)

  • No.
    But sometimes I play the melodeon in the nude.

  • The_Wretched

    Pay attention to me Qiwi!

  • I'm never NOT giving you my full attention!
    https://i.imgflip.com/zdr87...

