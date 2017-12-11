Flaming Bagpiper Dressed As Rebel Pilot Takes Down An AT-AT While Riding Unicycle

Because Portland will be Portland, this is a video of the Unipiper (previously) playing the Star Wars theme on his flaming bagpipes while bringing down an AT-AT with his unicycle's tow cable (technically just a long string). Admittedly, that AT-AT would make a pretty sweet lawn ornament in the snow. Me? I haven't seen snow in like ten years. I don't even remember what it feels like. "It feels cold." Okay maybe I do remember.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why he didn't just torch the AT-AT with his flaming pipes.

Thanks to LN, who agrees not all rebels are fit to fly snowspeeders.