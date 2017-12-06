Firetruck Appears To Drift Across Four Lanes Of Traffic Thanks to Steerable Rear Axle

December 6, 2017

This is a video of a firetruck smoothly gliding across four lanes of rush hour traffic in Dallas, Texas thanks to its steerable rear axle. I like how the guy in the vehicle that's filming drops a "What the f***?....That was pimp," like he's some sort of badass and wasn't just in the middle of blasting Mr. Big's 'To Be With You.'

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who was convinced for the longest time growing up that fire trucks were built to start fires, not extinguish them. Ahahahahahahaha, same. I thought the hose was a flamethrower.

  • The truck-drivers reaction is priceless!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Aw hell... I just learned I don't have Mr. Big in my pirated music collection. I know what I'm doing tonight... (and if you're wondering it's not finding a torrent of Mr. Big... I'll forget about that before I get home)

  • Ollie Williams

    This is the Michael Jackson of firetrucks.

  • Amanda

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    now i can't look at the truck video without Billie Jean playing in my head

  • The_Wretched

    Ohhhhhh! /grabs self.

  • How the firetruck driver sees himself --> http://cloud-3.steamusercon...

  • AGirlNamedMichael

    It's called a tiller truck, and they have been around for a very log time, and you have to be a damn good drive to be able to be the guy driving in the back.

