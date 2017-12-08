Fire Department Spends An Hour Rescuing Youtube 'Prankster' Who Cemented His Head In A Microwave

Because even Darwin sleeps on the job sometimes, a 22-year old Youtube 'prankster' had to be rescued by local fire services in Wolverhampton, England after cementing his head in a microwave. Wait -- how is almost suffocating a prank? If you die, aren't you only pranking yourself?

Friends had managed to feed an air tube into the 22-year-old's mouth to help him breathe, the service said.

Watch Commander Shaun Dakin said the man "could quite easily have suffocated or have been seriously injured". Mr Dakin said: "He and a group of friends had mixed seven bags of Polyfilla which they then poured around his head, which was protected by a plastic bag inside the microwave.

"The oven was being used as a mould and wasn't plugged in. The mixture quickly set hard and, by the time we were called, they'd already been trying to free him for an hour and a half." "All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need."



You can watch the video below, but I don't really encourage it. It's just eleven minutes of Jonny Numbnuts freaking out with a microwave stuck to his head. Personally, I would have preferred to see the fire department plug the microwave in and hit the popcorn button to let nature run its course, but that's just me and the gazelle with the microwave on its head is always the first to get eaten by lions anyways.

Keep going for the video while I write Youtube demanding this guy be banned from ever uploading or monetizing another video.

Thanks to Twumpybum and Joel, who agree if this guy prevented another emergency call from getting answered, he should have to answer to their family. Then be tossed in a volcano.