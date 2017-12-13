Demonic Sounding Guitar Song Of Entirely Tritone Chords (Aka The Devil's Interval)

This is a video of musician Rob Scallon (previously) performing a song on guitar that consists entirely of tritone chords. What's a tritone chord? Let me copy/paste that for you while I try to climb into the ceiling above my cubicle for a nap. A drop ceiling can totally support the weight of an adult male, right? *CRASH!* Oh lordy, I can see bone.

For this song I am allowed to play only 2 note tritone chords on the guitar tracks. No single notes.

A tritone is referring to a particular musical interval (how far away two notes are from each other) and is renowned for it's dissonance and harsh feeling of tension. A tritone name refers to the 3 whole tone distance between the two notes. ..It's rumored that the tritone was banned in medieval times, that you could be jailed for using it, that people believed it could summon the devil.

Come on, if all you had to do to summon the devil was to play some tritone chords, don't you think a lot more people would have done it already? I mean, I have this perfectly good soul to sell and it's just sitting around going to waste. "Perfectly good?" I meant used/acceptable condition. "Acceptable?" Fine, it's a turd, what'll you give me for it? Let me see what your mom packed in your lunch.

Keep going for the video while I play the song backwards and see if it gets extra satanic.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees if you really want to summon the devil you need to play pentatone chords.