Dear God: Tornado Tears Through Concrete And Steel Building Like A Wet Paper Bag

December 8, 2017

This is a video from Spartanburg, South Carolina of an EF2 tornado (wind speeds 111 - 135MPH) tearing through a concrete and steel warehouse back in October. Thankfully (and amazingly), none of the people seen in the video right before the tornado comes plowing through were even seriously injured. I like how that one guy was actually outside like ten seconds before shit hits the fan. There are balls, and then there are that guy's balls, which I can only assume were forged in the heart of a dying star as practice before Thor's hammer.

Keep going for the video. Also, props to whoever installed that security camera, they clearly did a good job. Also, clearly a tornado > the big bad wolf.

Thanks to Landon, who would have punched that tornado right in the eye.

