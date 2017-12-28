Crazy Aunt Releases 1,500 Ladybugs In House For Christmas

December 28, 2017

NOTE: Some very brief cursing.

"Don't you EVER kill a ladybug!"
"Oh he knows better."
"That's how she got pregnant!"

This is a video of crazy aunt Cathy releasing 1,500 ladybugs in the living room of her home during Christmas for good luck, much to the surprise and outrage of her family. Cathy, a six-time cancer survivor, believes in ladybug luck, and I'm not going to argue with her because there's no way I'm surviving anything six times, not even a hard dodgeball throw. You do you, Cathy. Although I still can't help but wonder just how lucky 1,500 dead ladybugs in your house within the week will be.

