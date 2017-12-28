Crazy Aunt Releases 1,500 Ladybugs In House For Christmas

NOTE: Some very brief cursing.

"Don't you EVER kill a ladybug!"

"Oh he knows better."

"That's how she got pregnant!"

This is a video of crazy aunt Cathy releasing 1,500 ladybugs in the living room of her home during Christmas for good luck, much to the surprise and outrage of her family. Cathy, a six-time cancer survivor, believes in ladybug luck, and I'm not going to argue with her because there's no way I'm surviving anything six times, not even a hard dodgeball throw. You do you, Cathy. Although I still can't help but wonder just how lucky 1,500 dead ladybugs in your house within the week will be.

Keep going for the vertical video.

Thanks to Deborah, who agrees at least it wasn't spiders.