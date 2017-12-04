Cheerleader Performs Levitating Foot Trick
This is a short Twitter video of cheerleader Ariel performing a quick levitating foot trick. I think I'm going to work it into my new mime routine. Now if I could just figure out how she does it. "She keeps the levitating foot in the same spot in the air and only moves the other one." Hocus pocus? That's what I thought too. Quickly -- to my potion brewing chamber! "Is that the closet?" Guest bathroom.
Keep going for the video, complete with a 'What the f--" cut off at the end.
challenge accepted pic.twitter.com/QQ1JWbkXx0— ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017
Thanks to Alessandra, who agrees when you can levitate both feet -- that's when you're really on to something.
