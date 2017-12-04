Cheerleader Performs Levitating Foot Trick

December 4, 2017

levitating-foot-trick.jpg

This is a short Twitter video of cheerleader Ariel performing a quick levitating foot trick. I think I'm going to work it into my new mime routine. Now if I could just figure out how she does it. "She keeps the levitating foot in the same spot in the air and only moves the other one." Hocus pocus? That's what I thought too. Quickly -- to my potion brewing chamber! "Is that the closet?" Guest bathroom.

Keep going for the video, complete with a 'What the f--" cut off at the end.

Thanks to Alessandra, who agrees when you can levitate both feet -- that's when you're really on to something.

Now You're Talking My Language: Extreme Downhill Barbie Jeep Racing

Previous Story

Problem Solving: Old Man Removes Boot From His Car Tire

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    I'll take Mimes for $200 Alex.

  • Andyman7714

    What in the hell is that spazz thing she does afterwards? Did the invisible box attack her?

  • FAKE. You can clearly see she bends down and places the invisible block there before she steps on it, must not have noticed the camera's were already recording.

    #CHECKMATEATHEISTS

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's how it's done in minecraft.

  • CrazyUncleNicola

    I think I saw this in a movie. I think it was called Never Back Down.

  • Javier Arreola

    I can detach my thumb and remove kids noses

  • I can put my ankles behind my ears.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Excuse me... I'll be in my bunk.

  • Oldmancarl

    Hasn't every kid done that since forever?

  • Doog

    I grew up in a household that was too poor to afford invisible blocks.

  • Geekologie

    maybe back in your privileged day, Oldmancarl

  • Wiley

    No :c

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and in front of a sold out crowd to boot!, having a great time, hocus pocus, i see what you did there, i seriously think you might have blown that person's mind, levitation, magic, mime, neato, skills, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, tricks
Previous Post
Next Post