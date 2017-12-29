Cat Kneads Pillow While Watching Gordon Ramsay Knead Donut Dough

This is a video of Pooky the munchkin cat kneading a pillow while taking instructions from Gordon Ramsey about how to properly knead donut dough. It's very similar to this kneading cat watching a cooking show that I posted earlier this year, and I even referenced Gordon Ramsay in the article. How about that! I guess it's just another case of life imitating art. "What you do is not art." Oh really? Then how do you explain THIS? "It's a crayon drawing of a penis." Those are pastels, and I think I rest my case.

Keep going for the whole Instagram video.

A post shared by Pooky the Munchkin (@littlemunchiepooky) on May 24, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Thanks to Amber, who agrees there's nothing quite as relaxing as a cat kneading your stomach while you're wrapped in a cozy blanket in front of a fire on a cold winter's day.