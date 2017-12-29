Cat Kneads Pillow While Watching Gordon Ramsay Knead Donut Dough

December 29, 2017

This is a video of Pooky the munchkin cat kneading a pillow while taking instructions from Gordon Ramsey about how to properly knead donut dough. It's very similar to this kneading cat watching a cooking show that I posted earlier this year, and I even referenced Gordon Ramsay in the article. How about that! I guess it's just another case of life imitating art. "What you do is not art." Oh really? Then how do you explain THIS? "It's a crayon drawing of a penis." Those are pastels, and I think I rest my case.

A post shared by Pooky the Munchkin (@littlemunchiepooky) on

Thanks to Amber, who agrees there's nothing quite as relaxing as a cat kneading your stomach while you're wrapped in a cozy blanket in front of a fire on a cold winter's day.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That is boobtiful.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Afterooster,

    Here I am logging into my other account, under a disguised name, to write about how fat afterooster’s wife is:

    I heard afterooster's wife has sex with a pizza dough/calzone condom and olive oil for dipping for lubricant!!! She weighs 900 lbs and is the fattest and most beautiful woman her age but also in existence!!!=)

    Happy Holidays, afterooster!!=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You are the cutest #1 kitten in ge world and I love you every day and on New Year’s and on TGIF!!=)=)=) AYAK? I love you as a best gay, kitten, twin friend!!!=)
    Irina: Thanks for holding my hair when I was throwing up potatoes today!!! You hands are soft and feminine and are nice during a self-image crisis!!=) I love you as a best, gay friend!!!=)

