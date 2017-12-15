Cat Hiding Behind Laptop Repeatedly Tries To Steal Owner's Bread

This is a video of Mew Mew (great name) repeatedly trying to steal a piece of Panera bread from her owner Kelley Fultz. It kind of turns into a game of tug o' war, although Mew Mew loses in the end. Personally, I would have just given her the bread, but that's just me and I've learned if cats don't get what they want they absolutely will hold it against you and ruin your life. Man -- I used to have a good job, car, nice apartment, a girlfriend. "What happened?" Wouldn't give my cat a meatball.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lucinda, who agrees it's all fun and games until Mew Mew is reaching under your bedsheets at 4AM to shred your toes.