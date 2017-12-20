Canadians Jump Boat From One Part Of Lake To Another

This is a video of some fun-loving Canucks jumping their boat from one part of a lake to another, presumably after seeing James Bond do the same thing in a movie once. In the videographer's own words (possibly Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys) while anticipating the jump: "Holy f***, boys." Also, props to him for being willing to stand so close to the action. Unfortunately, I have to take all those props back for his choice to film vertically. "But--" No buts, bro, I'm a booby guy. "I'll make it up to you." With? "How does some maple syrup sound?" Sounds like a lover and I mistakenly used it as lube once and were stuck together all weekend.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cannonfodder, who's just happy to see some people still know how to have a good time.