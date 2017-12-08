California Man Records Plane Dropping Fire Retardant On His House

December 8, 2017

airplane-dropping-fire-retardant.jpg

This is a video of a California man standing outside his home to record a plane flying by to drop a bunch of red fire retardant on his property, denting his garage door and knocking pieces of his roof off in the process. Which, I think we can all agree, is a small price to pay to not have your house catch fire. Me? I payed the ultimate price to not have my house catch on fire. "You sold your soul to the devil?" Worse -- penis to a wizard.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who keeps his body shaved so can't catch fire as easily.

Slow Down, Grandma!: Mobility Scooter Modded To Have Tesla-Like Acceleration, Top Speed Over 62MPH

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: airplane, california, dammit fires stop already, dropping things, fire, flying, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spread my wings and give this guy some sort of fire retardant related lung disease, prevention is the best medicine, problem solving, solving problems, there i fixed it
Previous Post