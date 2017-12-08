California Man Records Plane Dropping Fire Retardant On His House
This is a video of a California man standing outside his home to record a plane flying by to drop a bunch of red fire retardant on his property, denting his garage door and knocking pieces of his roof off in the process. Which, I think we can all agree, is a small price to pay to not have your house catch fire. Me? I payed the ultimate price to not have my house catch on fire. "You sold your soul to the devil?" Worse -- penis to a wizard.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to hairless, who keeps his body shaved so can't catch fire as easily.
Read More: airplane, california, dammit fires stop already, dropping things, fire, flying, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spread my wings and give this guy some sort of fire retardant related lung disease, prevention is the best medicine, problem solving, solving problems, there i fixed it