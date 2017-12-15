Blitzen, A Car Rooftop Beverage Chiller

This is Blitzen, a coming soon roof-mounted beverage chiller (NOTE: for cold-weather use only, although product also works in the summer as a beverage warmer for those who prefer their beer steaming hot) made to hold a bottle of wine or growler of beer. It attaches to your vehicle's roof with 100-pound magnets and keeps a bottle secure with a ratchet-style fastener. Of course, with no locking mechanism, that means at the next redlight that your beer = my beer. Now that's something I can cheers to.

Keep going for what a bottle of wine would look like on your roof.

Thanks to ALAN, who chills his beer the old fashioned way: casting a witch's tit cooling spell.